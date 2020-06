Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 09:07 Hits: 10

BUTTERWORTH (Bernama): The government will not hesitate to implement the maximum price scheme for standard chickenĀ if prices continue to rise sharply, says Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs MinisterĀ Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/20/soaring-chicken-prices-could-see-govt-setting-a-ceiling-rate-says-nanta