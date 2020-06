Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 20:48 Hits: 0

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation on Thursday in protest of President Trump's actions and comments around racial injustice. She was one of the administration’s highest-ranking Black Americans.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0619/State-dept.-official-quits-over-Trump-s-response-to-protests?icid=rss