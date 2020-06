Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 21:00 Hits: 2

In good news this week: The country recently adopted new official language as part its efforts to address a history of anti-Semitic violence.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Progress-Watch/2020/0619/Points-of-Progress-Argentina-works-to-combat-anti-Semitism-and-more?icid=rss