Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 00:34 Hits: 7

The world's second worst-hit country has more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 50,000 deaths. COVID-19 fatalities in Mexico have exceeded 20,000. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-brazil-infections-surpass-1-million/a-53878830?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf