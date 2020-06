Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 01:29 Hits: 7

Police in the Netherlands have broken up rival protests at the statue of a Dutch East India Company officer. Colonial-era figures have become focal points of anti-racism protests around Europe in recent weeks.

