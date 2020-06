Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 06:10 Hits: 8

Starting July 1, Egypt will reopen select resorts and archaeological sites to foreign tourists. But, with a vaccine for the new coronavirus still far off, the country's crippled tourism sector faces a long road.

