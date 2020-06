Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 05:18 Hits: 6

Protesters in Washington toppled a statue of a Confederate general late Friday, after nationwide rallies to demand racial justice on a day heavy with symbolism—the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200620-protesters-topple-washington-dc-s-only-confederate-statue