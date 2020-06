Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 05:43 Hits: 8

The World Health Organization warned Friday of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections continued to surge in the Americas, with Brazil registering more than one million cases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200620-brazil-blows-past-one-million-covid-19-cases-who-warns-of-dangerous-phase-of-pandemic