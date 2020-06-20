Trump's polling is so epically bad, his campaign is lobbying for a fourth debate

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 8

After CNN released a poll last week showing Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden by 14 points, Trump's lawyer laughably insisted that the outlet stop reporting on the poll and demanded an apology. Given the poll Fox News released Thursday, one has to wonder if Trump's favorite outlet will get the same treatment.

The new Fox poll, which Trump declared “phony,” shows Biden's lead over Trump nationally has grown to 12 points, 50% - 38%, a 4-point improvement from last month when Biden led 48% - 40%.

But as long as we're at it, here's brief list of the latest national polls:

These type of numbers are just absolutely dismal for the Trump campaign. Not only is Biden decisively defeating Trump in every one of them, Biden is also either broaching or hitting the all-important 51% mark in every one of them.

If you're freaking out over 2016 redux, join the club. But Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball analyzed the polling from both election cycles and did find some differences. Although Hillary Clinton led Trump in 2016, the aggregate data from January to early June shows Biden's lead is both "slightly larger" and "more consistent."

In this chart, you can see that more polls in the January-June timeframe have found Biden leading than did Clinton back in 2016 (94% v. 84%).

And below you can see that Biden's lead has very steadily grown from 5 points to nearly 8 points while Clinton's lead yo-yoed around more.

However trepidatious Democrats might feel at this moment, Beltway Republicans are filled with dread, using words like "wipeout" and "catastrophic" to describe their fears. "More than a half-dozen GOP strategists working on Senate and House races told VICE News that they’ve seen Trump’s numbers plunge in states and districts across the country," writes Vice News.

The Trump campaign, which just months ago threatened to scrap debates altogether, is now asking to add a fourth to the schedule—as if more exposure to Trump will seal the deal. All kidding aside, that's the tactic of a candidate who's losing—badly—and hoping against hope that one more debate could produce a gaffe big enough to sink their opponent.

