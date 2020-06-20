Military investigates its own airborne efforts to stifle and monitor D.C. protesters

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 01:30 Hits: 7

The military is reportedly hard at work investigating two different uses of aircraft over protests in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of June, but so far things are looking murky.

According to CNN, “The preliminary results of a National Guard investigation found a lack of clarity in orders played a significant role in a medical evacuation helicopter flying at extremely low altitude over protesters in the nation's capital earlier this month, according to two defense officials.” The Air Force inspector general, meanwhile, is investigating whether military surveillance planes were improperly used to monitor protests.

The medical helicopter hovered extremely low over protesters in the kind of move usually used in combat to drive targets away. And what we know now is that there was “lack of clarity.” Because of how orders were passed along, and/or because of the involvement of so many different agencies in trying to quash the protests, or for other reasons. Lack of clarity, guys.

The surveillance planes were reportedly transmitting real-time video to military officials, and Democrats have pushed to know more about what was going on. “First time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war zones/disasters/narcotics, has been used to gather intel at a protest,” a June 4 tweet by Sen. Chris Murphy noted. “Very troubling. I have questions.” His interest caused the flights to be grounded, but that doesn’t mean the questions are fully answered.

