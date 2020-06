Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 20:56 Hits: 6

Neymar must pay 6.7 million euros ($7.53m) to Barcelona, a court ordered Friday after the player's case against his former employer was dismissed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200619-neymar-ordered-to-pay-barcelona-6-7-million-euros-as-case-against-club-dismissed