Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 16:01 Hits: 2

Given China's failure to follow through on the marketization policies that it announced seven years ago, it is reasonable to be suspicious of the government's latest reform push. Much will depend on what Chinese leaders fear more: disruptive change, or a creeping malaise of their own making.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-2020-economic-reform-agenda-real-or-just-rhetoric-by-kevin-rudd-and-daniel-rosen-2020-06