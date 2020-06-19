Top Republican isn't quite ready to remove Capitol monuments glorifying slavery and the Confederacy

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 19:35 Hits: 4

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker Thursday made an effort to pass a bill by unanimous consent that would have removed all Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. If no other senators had objected, the measure would have permitted their immediate removal, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had requested earlier this month of the Joint Committee on the Library.

But true to form, one Republican senator did object, blocking the bill from moving forward. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, who chairs the Joint Committee on the Library, wanted some time to ponder whether removal of these monuments celebrating “men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end," as Pelosi put it, was really warranted.

Blunt thought it was all pretty hasty. "I'd certainly like to have some time to decide if we should have a hearing on this," he said of the bill. Right. Maybe slavery and its proponents are entirely worthy of worship. Let's not be rash, say Republicans; let's think it over.

Statues of at least 11 Confederate leaders and soldiers are currently included in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection. Pelosi has also requested immediate removal from the Capitol of four portraits of former House Speakers who also served in the Confederacy.

From the Senate floor, Booker said, “It is long past time to remove from our nation’s Capitol the statues that pay homage to those who took up arms against the United States and killed their fellow Americans in order to preserve the vile institution of slavery."

But Blunt thought it would be a bad look since the law allows each of the states to determine which two statues should represent them in the Capitol. Passing Booker's measure would "have the effect of abandoning agreements that we have entered into with the states," Blunt cautioned. "Now, we can do away with that program. We could do a lot of things. But we've entered into that agreement."

Absolutely. Let's not move too fast on this whole slavery thing. That Emancipation Proclamation is more than 150 years old, but Republicans are still thinking it over, mulling its efficacy and the legacy of the Confederate South.

