A purge is underway at the Pentagon as 'loyalty concerns' place Trump above the Constitution

During the protests over the police murder of George Floyd, the sore point between Donald Trump and the Pentagon got considerably sorer. While Trump was cringing in the White House bunker, he ordered tens of thousands of active military into the streets of Washington D.C. to take down peaceful protesters. Then attempts to keep Trump from pitting elite military forces—with bayonets—from coming nose to nose with unarmed civilians, actually ended up with calls for the National Guard to get “more aggressive.” And when Trump finally surfaced, he got General Mark Milley to join him in strolling past tear-gassed civilians for a Bible-waving photo-op.

Afterward, Milley apologized for inappropriately taking part in a political stunt, and the Washington D.C. National Guard forces were left dispirited and divided. But they weren’t the only ones unhappy. Donald Trump wants it absolutely clear that the military is his military. Military officers may take an oath to defend the Constitution, not any individual. But then, Trump took that oath himself and he certainly doesn’t consider it binding. He doesn’t trust anyone who does. Just as he’s done with every other department of the government, Trump has ordered up the broom to sweep the Pentagon clear of “disloyal” officers.

It’s not that the military hasn’t gone along with every Trump request, from taking out a target with a missile full of knives to pointlessly expending dozens of missiles at an empty airfield to dragging cadets back to West Point in the middle of a pandemic to witness Trump’s epic ramp-shuffling skills, the military has been there for him. And they’ve stayed ever so quiet while Trump insulted POWs, Gold Star families, and soldiers injured in an unnecessary conflict.

But after launching his White House with an armload of generals, Trump has fired them all, along with several of their replacements. It’s become clear to him that career military officers just won’t do to run the military. So, as Politico reports, a “loyalty purge” is underway at the Pentagon to stamp out any last trace of respect for the constitution, honoring the rule of law, and keeping the military even nominally apolitical.

Unsurprisingly, the first heads to hit the floor are two high-ranking women. Both the top official overseeing international security, Kathryn Wheelbarger, and acting comptroller Elaine McCusker are out. Both had been put into those positions by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and he tried to keep both in place. However, Esper himself is a prime candidate for visiting the rusty, well-worn bottom of the Trump bus any day now. Wheelbarger also had a good relationship with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, which led to her being at the top of a list of “loyalty concerns.” With Wheelbarger and McCusker gone, the number of empty offices at the Pentagon continues to grow. Occupied chairs are especially scarce in oversight roles—the inspector general seat has been open for over a month.

That doesn’t mean slots aren’t being filled. Republicans recently confirmed 11 positions simultaneously. In lower level slots, the Trump White House has filled dozens of roles, with dozens more coming. Reordering the Pentagon doesn’t even have to mean replacements. It’s also about promotions. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is just one of several officers up for promotion whose next rung on the military ladder could be cut away to represent a lack of loyalty to Trump. In many military situations, a failure to be promoted is a signal of a career that is either over, or doomed to hopeless spiral downward. So much so that missing a promotion is often a precursor to retirement or resignation. Trump doesn’t have to fire every officer personally. He just has to let his staff filter, filter, filter.

Just as with Mitch McConnell’s blanket replacement of the federal judiciary, Trump’s team is reweaving the fabric of the Pentagon at every level. Those whose loyalty is to tradition, the services, and law, are being driving out in favor of those who support Trump. And only Trump.

After all, as Trump’s recently departed chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said, “The military type personality is just one that doesn’t work well with Donald Trump.” The next time Trump orders an attack on American civilians, he wants an attack. Dammit.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1954338