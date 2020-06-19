The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Liberation Day to Remember Horrific System That Was Slavery

Category: World Hits: 10

Seg2 juneteenth 4

June 19 is Juneteenth, celebrating the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Black people in the United States learned they had been freed from bondage. As momentum grows to enshrine it as a national holiday, we speak with author and historian Gerald Horne, who says that while the story of Juneteenth is “much more complicated and much more complex than is traditionally presented,” increased recognition of the day “provides an opportunity to have a thorough remembrance of this horrific system that was slavery.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/19/juneteenth_history

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version