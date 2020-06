Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 09:08 Hits: 16

The former head of the autonomous Russian region of Chuvashia, Mikhail Ignatyev, has died in hospital just days before his unprecedented lawsuit challenging his dismissal by President Vladimir Putin was to be heard in court.

