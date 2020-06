Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 00:24 Hits: 8

The International Trade Union Confederation’s world map showing its rankings of the best and worst countries for working people includes a noticeable¬†difference between the U.S. and other wealthy countries. Dark…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/us-comes-in-dead-last-in-labor-rankings-of-wealthy-nations/