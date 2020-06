Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 01:45 Hits: 12

The latest manifestation of Pennsylvania’s political culture-gap, with its stark split between progressive cities and conservative small-town and rural areas, is a proposal to severely restrict the field in top…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/why-a-plan-to-limit-da-candidates-to-career-prosecutors-is-bad-news-for-progressives/