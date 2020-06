Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 04:48 Hits: 9

Trump reacted by tweeting that the Supreme Court "doesn't like me?" But in the end, it was a conservative judge who tipped the balance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/daca-supreme-court-rejects-trump-bid-to-end-immigration-program/a-53866188?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf