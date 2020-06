Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 06:47 Hits: 10

Police have targeted journalists on live TV during the George Floyd protests. Dr. Courtney Radsch of the Committee to Protect Journalists talks about what's behind this development and what it could mean for the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-sees-over-400-attacks-on-press-freedom-in-under-a-month-but-why/a-53855022?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf