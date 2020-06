Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 04:24 Hits: 30

The United States marks the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, with the annual unofficial holiday taking on renewed significance as millions of Americans confront the nation's living legacy of racial injustice.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200619-usa-black-lives-matter-juneteenth-slavery-end-emancipation-confederacy