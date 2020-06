Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 07:26 Hits: 7

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of his point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200619-south-korea-s-unification-minister-resigns-amid-rising-tensions-with-north