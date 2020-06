Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 08:57 Hits: 21

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the permanent closure of a tofu factory earlier this week, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has now ordered the closure of a ‘yong tau foo’ factory in Pudu.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/19/dbkl-orders-yong-tau-foo-factory-to-close-due-to-unsanitary-conditions