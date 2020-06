Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 21:48 Hits: 6

Jill Wine-Banks tells of her role as a young lawyer working with Archibald Cox during the trials of those involved in the Watergate cover-up.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0618/Lively-memoir-The-Watergate-Girl-tells-a-prosecutor-s-story?icid=rss