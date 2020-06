Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 08:58 Hits: 2

With an economic downturn as severe as the Great Depression and political conditions similar to those in the run-up to World War I, an international system built on globalization now hangs in the balance. The world desperately needs effective collective leadership – and not just to contain COVID-19.

