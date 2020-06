Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 07:51 Hits: 10

Heightened trade tensions, the ongoing COVID-19 blame game, and sometimes-deadly border skirmishes have sharpened the debate in the United States, Europe, and Asia about how to rein in China’s geopolitical rise. Policymakers must now weigh a range of options – from cooperation to confrontation.

