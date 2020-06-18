The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Now That's How You Hold a Bible: Pope Francis Calls for Fossil Fuel Divestment to Serve Planet and the Common Good

Category: World Hits: 11

Jon Queally, staff writer
"The Vatican's call for divestment is a breath of hope in times when faith is more needed than ever," said 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben. "It is a powerful statement that attempting to profit off the destruction of the planet is plainly and simply immoral and unethical."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/18/now-thats-how-you-hold-bible-pope-francis-calls-fossil-fuel-divestment-serve-planet?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version