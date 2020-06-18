Trump's all about law enforcement—except when it's focused on him

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 23:00 Hits: 10

Turns out the so-called "law and order" president isn't all that hot on law and order when it applies to him. Sure, when police give a 75-year-old protester a concussion, that guy was likely a left-wing plant designed to ensnare the officers, as Trump preposterously claimed.

But hey, when you get caught up in a counter-intelligence probe that shows your campaign had more than 100 contacts with a foreign adversary that did everything possible to help elect you, well, those nasty police are spies!

“For the first time in history, Police Organizations & National Security Organizations were used to SPY on a Campaign, & there was no basis for it," Trump tweeted on June 10, just one day after he baselessly identified the injured elderly protester as an "ANTIFA provocateur." That tweet, by the way, got nearly 160,000 retweets.

For Trump, it's all about who the police are policing, as Peter Baker wrote for TheNew York Times. When they're going after his political enemies or people he doesn't like, they're the great heroes and saviors of our nation. But if they're probing Trump's countless instances of lawless transgressions, they're a contemptuous lot of "dirty cops" and SPIES.

For instance, the four cops who presided over the killing of George Floyd for almost nine minutes as he pleaded for his life were just a few bad apples in Trump's view, a "very tiny" minority. “The vast majority of police officers are selfless, courageous public servants,” Trump said Tuesday, as he signed an executive order on police reform. “They’re great men and women.”

But any law enforcement officials engaged in investigations related to him or his associates are the lowest of lowlifes, such as those who handled the Michael Flynn case.

"These were crooked people. These are bad people. These are very dangerous people. You know what they are though? They’re scum. They’re human scum," Trump charged during a coronavirus task force meeting at the White House on April 19.

Baker writes, "In the past 18 months, the president has tweeted the phrases 'dirty cop' or 'dirty cops' at least 20 times and used it on camera at least 25 other times, always in reference to investigators looking into him or his campaign or his allies.”

In other words, Trump's rule of law is really just the rule of Trump. It has nothing to do with justice; "law and order" is simply coded language designed to appeal to racists, as it ever was.

What Trump's angling for is totalitarianism, where everything he does is above the law while everyone else is subject to punishment—especially the people Trump doesn't like.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1954225