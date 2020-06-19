This Week in Statehouse Action: Home Remedies edition

Repealing a decades-old law that kept police disciplinary actions secret.
Banning chokeholds.
Banning false race-based 911 calls (a la Amy Cooper).
Clarifying that recording police activity is legal.
Mandating that all state police officers be supplied with body cams.
Requiring courts to compile and publish demographic data of all low-level offense arrests.
Requiring police departments to submit annual reports on arrest-related deaths.
Both of these dramatic measures passed through Democratic legislatures and were signed by Democratic governors, and while they certainly don’t fix the epidemic of violence and murder by Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, they’re steps in the right direction.
GOP-controlled Iowa took more of a baby step with its own police reform bill.
Bans the use of chokeholds by police—except it doesn’t actually.
The measure establishes exceptions for when the person has used or threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony or if the officer “reasonably believes” the person will use deadly force unless immediately apprehended.
Prohibits officers who have been convicted of a felony, fired for misconduct, or who quit to avoid being fired for misconduct from being hired in another department elsewhere in Iowa.
Requires annual de-escalation and implicit bias training for all law enforcement
Allows the Attorney General to conduct an investigation if a death occurs in an interaction with law enforcement.
So, yeah. Weak sauce next to Colorado and New York.
… and honestly potentially dangerous.
If Iowa Republicans lean on this hiccup of a reform measure to claim they’ve fixed everything and to stymie further action to prevent police violence against Black people, then this measure could actually become an obstacle to real law enforcement accountability.
Beware the baby step bills. They’re nothing but a coat of paint on rotting wood.
In Oregon, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has called a special session to consider police accountability legislation (and also to pass some more coronavirus-related measures, because that’s a thing that’s still happening).
For a more complete accounting of what’s happening (and not) when it comes to addressing the racism and brutality endemic in police forces nationwide, you can check out this handy searchable database (courtesy of the nice folks at NCSL).
Stay tuned!
Okay, back to Iowa, because its GOP-controlled legislature is on my list this week.
Passing milquetoast police reform isn’t the only thing those cats have been up to.
Because Iowa Republicans just can’t seem to get enough of stomping on folks’ rights lately, they also snuck a voter suppression measure (that they’d previously agreed with Democrats to strip out of a separate voting bill) into the state budget during the marathon weekend session.
The legislation
Adds voter ID requirements to obtaining absentee ballots in person.
Prevents registrar from using the existing voter rolls to fill in incomplete or incorrect information when requesting an absentee ballot.
Instead the legislature is implementing a notification scheme that creates additional hurdles and delays to voting by mail—a method more vital than ever as the pandemic makes visiting crowded polling places on Election Day outright dangerous.
Thanks to Iowa Republicans, voters can now be disenfranchised for a typo.
