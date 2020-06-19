This Week in Statehouse Action: Home Remedies edition

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 01:30 Hits: 11

Hello there, statehouse action-seekers!

I commend you for being especially bold right now, as action has a way of seeking pretty much everything and everyone out all on its own lately.

So I’ll not tax your energy further—let’s get into it.

As both protests and acts of police violence continue across the country, some states are taking matters into their own hands and are already moving to rein in law enforcement.

Both of these dramatic measures passed through Democratic legislatures and were signed by Democratic governors, and while they certainly don’t fix the epidemic of violence and murder by Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, they’re steps in the right direction.

GOP-controlled Iowa took more of a baby step with its own police reform bill. A measure that passed unanimously in both chambers: Bans the use of chokeholds by police—except it doesn’t actually. The measure establishes exceptions for when the person has used or threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony or if the officer “reasonably believes” the person will use deadly force unless immediately apprehended. Prohibits officers who have been convicted of a felony, fired for misconduct, or who quit to avoid being fired for misconduct from being hired in another department elsewhere in Iowa. Requires annual de-escalation and implicit bias training for all law enforcement Allows the Attorney General to conduct an investigation if a death occurs in an interaction with law enforcement.

took more of a baby step with its own police reform bill.

So, yeah. Weak sauce next to Colorado and New York.

… and honestly potentially dangerous. If Iowa Republicans lean on this hiccup of a reform measure to claim they’ve fixed everything and to stymie further action to prevent police violence against Black people, then this measure could actually become an obstacle to real law enforcement accountability.



Beware the baby step bills. They’re nothing but a coat of paint on rotting wood.

Many legislatures are currently not in session, which will slow broader progress on this issue at the state level.

For a more complete accounting of what’s happening (and not) when it comes to addressing the racism and brutality endemic in police forces nationwide, you can check out this handy searchable database (courtesy of the nice folks at NCSL).

Stay tuned!

Okay, back to Iowa, because its GOP-controlled legislature is on my list this week.

Passing milquetoast police reform isn’t the only thing those cats have been up to. Late Saturday night, House Republicans rushed to attach a 24-hour abortion waiting period to an unrelated medical measure. They did not enforce a 24-hour restriction on themselves, however, in considering the measure. The abortion waiting period received final approval in the Senate around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. By the by, Iowa Republicans have been trying to restrict women’s access to abortions via a waiting period for years. In 2018, the state Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour abortion waiting period enacted by Republicans in 2017.



But wait, there’s more!

Because Iowa Republicans just can’t seem to get enough of stomping on folks’ rights lately, they also snuck a voter suppression measure (that they’d previously agreed with Democrats to strip out of a separate voting bill) into the state budget during the marathon weekend session. The legislation Adds voter ID requirements to obtaining absentee ballots in person. Prevents registrar from using the existing voter rolls to fill in incomplete or incorrect information when requesting an absentee ballot. Instead the legislature is implementing a notification scheme that creates additional hurdles and delays to voting by mail—a method more vital than ever as the pandemic makes visiting crowded polling places on Election Day outright dangerous. Thanks to Iowa Republicans, voters can now be disenfranchised for a typo. The GOP-controlled Iowa Senate also killed a proposed constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights to people with felony convictions once they’ve completed their sentences.



CTFO

Sigh.

Welp, that’s a wrap for this week. It’s been a doozy, hm?

So whether you’re protesting or quarantining or working or convalescing or none or a combination or all of these things, take care of yourself.

You matter, and we need you.

Also, happy early Juneteenth!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1954198