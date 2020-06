Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:47 Hits: 5

France has accused the US of deliberately provoking the European Union by withdrawing from major talks on digital tax. Tech giants are able to pay minuscule tax rates by shifting profits overseas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-pulls-out-of-talks-on-big-tech-tax-at-last-minute/a-53862322?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf