Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 15:25 Hits: 5

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie has unleashed a political storm in Pakistan by accusing a former interior minister of raping her. In a DW interview, she explains why speaking out against sexual harassment is important.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cynthia-ritchie-on-pakistan-rape-allegations-i-hope-my-experience-helps-other-victims/a-53862687?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf