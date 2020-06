Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:42 Hits: 5

To create jobs in a country reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, China's government has announced measures to support street vendors after years of favoring online retail. This is risky, DW's Frank Sieren writes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sieren-s-china-can-return-to-street-vending-save-jobs/a-53864073?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf