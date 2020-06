Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 15:19 Hits: 5

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt President Donald Trump a major setback on hishardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end aprogram that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants, dubbed "Dreamers," who entered the United States illegally as children.

