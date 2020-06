Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:38 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON, DC: North Korea remains an acute threat to the Indo-Pacific region, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday (Jun 18) after Pyongyang blew up its liaison office with South Korea. "As we've been starkly reminded in recent days, North Korea continues to present an extraordinary threat ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-extraordinary-threat-us-12849666