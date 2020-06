Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 17:58 Hits: 6

PHOENIX: Over 2,000 people were evacuated from three large wildfires in Arizona on Thursday (Jun 18) as dry conditions and gusty winds whipped blazes across the US Southwest. Over 1,500 residents fled small communities in mountains about 80km northeast of Phoenix, Arizona, as a wildfire grew to an ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-evacuated-arizona-wildfires-scorch-us-southwest-12849844