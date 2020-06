Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:24 Hits: 8

By subsuming the UK's renowned international-development agency under the country's diplomatic apparatus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims to be looking out for the British taxpayer. In fact, he is striking a severe blow to Britain's own soft power, economic prospects, and moral standing in the world.

