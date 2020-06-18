'The country is crying out for leadership,' and Biden promises it in new battleground state ads

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:55 Hits: 7

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is hitting the airwaves with a $15 million, five-week buy in ads in battleground states that went to Donald Trump in 2016: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. He'll be on the air, on the internet, and in print in those states with "his own voice," says Patrick Bonsignore, Biden's paid media director, "a voice of clarity and moral authority that the country desperately needs."

The ads will also run nationally on cable and have Spanish-language versions. The campaign is making a "six-figure investment in African American print, radio, and targeted digital programming." There are going to be three ads in total. In one, called "Unite Us," Biden promotes the message Trump fails to deliver every day: empathy. "I know so many Americans are suffering," he says in the opening, "suffering the loss of a loved one, suffering economic hardship. The country is crying out for leadership," he continues. "Leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together."

"I promise you this," he says in the ad. "I won't traffic in fear and division. I won't fan the flames of hate. I'll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain." That's running over the video of Trump's infamous "very fine people both sides" comments and the tiki torch white supremacist parade Trump was lauding. "I'll do my job and I'll take responsibility for my action. I won't blame others," he says. "We're in the battle for the soul of this nation. What we believe, and maybe most importantly, who we want to be is all at stake."

In a second ad released Thursday, called "My Commitment," he talks about income inequality and sounds not a little like Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "If it weren't clear before, it's clear now—this country wasn't built by Wall Street bankers and CEOs," he says. "It was built by the great American middle class." Over video of doctors and nurses and grocery workers, he says: "We've come up for a new phrase for them: essential workers. We need to do more than praise them. We need to pay them."

"That's what the presidency is," Biden's narration continues. "The duty to care, to care for all of us, not just those who vote for us, but all of us. This job is not about me. It's about you." That's about as spot-on a definition of the opponent as you can get.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1954101