Murder Charge for Atlanta Cop Who Shot Killed Rayshard Brooks Shows the Power of a Movement

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 12:16 Hits: 1

Prosecutors have charged the Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks with felony murder, and accuse Garrett Rolfe of twice shooting Brooks in the back and then kicking him as he lay dying. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, faces four charges, including assault. We talk to Rashad Robinson of Color of Change about the charges in Atlanta and growing calls to defund the police. “For the last 20 years in this country, violent crime has basically steadily went down,” Robinson says. “At the same time, police budgets have continued to rise, continued to expand. We’ve militarized police.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/18/rashad_robinson_rayshard_brooks_atlanta