Rashad Robinson on Recent Spike in Hanging Deaths, the Cancellation of Cops Boycotting Facebook

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 12:33 Hits: 1

For more than a decade, the racial justice organization Color of Change led a push to cancel the long-running TV show “Cops,” which glorifies police aggression. Now the show has been cancelled, along with A&E’s “Live PD.” “The thing about these shows is that they call themselves reality programming, but they are only from the vision of the police officers,” says Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. “These shows have served as a PR arm for law enforcement.” He is now calling on Netflix to cancel “Border Security: America’s Front Line.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/18/rashad_robinson_corporate_response_blm