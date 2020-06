Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:54 Hits: 8

An Armenian court has granted bail to former President Robert Kocharian, who is standing trial on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order and bribery.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenian-former-president-kocharian-granted-bail-of-more-than-4-million/30678111.html