Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:58 Hits: 8

Russian World War II veterans scheduled to watch a Victory Day military parade with President Vladimir Putin later this month have been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-wwii-veterans-quarantined-before-watching-military-parade-with-putin/30678121.html