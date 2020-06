Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 10:30 Hits: 6

Just one day after the UN Secretariat omitted Saudi-led forces from a "list of shame," an airstrike killed four children. The UN is under pressure to acknowledge Saudi Arabia's role in killing and maiming children.

