Hidalgo, Dati, Buzyn: Three women, three strategies in race for Paris City Hall

Three women are contending for the Paris mayor's office in the coronavirus-delayed run-off election on June 28: Socialist incumbent Anne Hidalgo, conservative Rachida Dati, who served as former president Nicolas Sarkozy's justice minister, and Agnès Buzyn, who was centrist President Emmanuel Macron's health minister until February. FRANCE 24 takes a look at their plans and their chances.

