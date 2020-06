Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 13:30 Hits: 6

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

