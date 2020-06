Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:22 Hits: 6

A trade deal between Britain and the European Union will be difficult to conclude by the end of the year if a broad agreement has not been reached by October, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-tells-eu--agree-a-brexit-trade-deal-by-october-or-no-deal-comes-into-focus-12849356