Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 13:19 Hits: 5

Movies based on books often complement what’s on the page, rather than trying to replicate it. Our film critic shares his favorite adaptations.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2020/0618/Home-theater-Movies-that-live-up-to-the-books-that-inspired-them?icid=rss