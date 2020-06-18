Supreme Court issues another stunning defeat to Trump: DACA stands

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:27 Hits: 6

In a 5-4 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration cannot move forward with shutting down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Obama program under which hundreds of thousands of immigrant young people have been allowed to stay in the U.S. legally. The court ruled that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acted arbitrarily and capriciously in trying to rescind the program.

The ruling says that DHS failed to give adequate justification for ending DACA and could try again to shut it down by offering a more coherent and detailed explanation for this action. That doesn’t seem to be a likely outcome this close to the election, but Stephen Miller is really committed to his white supremacy, so you never know.

The decision is causing bitter extremist tears. From Justice Clarence Thomas’ blistering dissent: "Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision." To which our own Gabe Ortíz responds:

