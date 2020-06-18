Tear Gas Is a Weapon : Amnesty Report Reveals Police Use of Tear Gas Fuels Rights Abuses Worldwide

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 12:40 Hits: 6

As police officers in nearly 100 U.S. cities and towns have fired tear gas on protesters in recent weeks and left many with severe injuries, a new Amnesty International report finds the use of tear gas continues to grow each year, and fuels police human rights violations against peaceful protesters on a global scale. “Everywhere we look, police are just very quick to use tear gas, which is not a safe product and can cause real injuries,” says Brian Castner, senior crisis adviser on arms and military operations for Amnesty International.

