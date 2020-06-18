The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tear Gas Is a Weapon : Amnesty Report Reveals Police Use of Tear Gas Fuels Rights Abuses Worldwide

As police officers in nearly 100 U.S. cities and towns have fired tear gas on protesters in recent weeks and left many with severe injuries, a new Amnesty International report finds the use of tear gas continues to grow each year, and fuels police human rights violations against peaceful protesters on a global scale. “Everywhere we look, police are just very quick to use tear gas, which is not a safe product and can cause real injuries,” says Brian Castner, senior crisis adviser on arms and military operations for Amnesty International.

