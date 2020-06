Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 17:11 Hits: 0

News reports say Russian and U.S. officials are negotiating a possible swap of Paul Whelan, an American who was sentenced by a Moscow court this week for espionage, for two Russians serving lengthy sentences in U.S. prisons.

