Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 23:30 Hits: 5

Recent protests, catalyzed by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, call for an end to racist police violence. With their actions, the protesters have also moved beyond many of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/policing-is-irrelevant-for-public-safety-but-these-alternatives-are-proven-to-work/